MSP Needs Help Identifying Man Accused of Stealing Construction Supplies in Banks Twp.

7-1-20 ANTRIM CO FENCE THIEF (4)

7-1-20 ANTRIM CO FENCE THIEF (3)

7-1-20 ANTRIM CO FENCE THIEF (2)

Michigan State Police need help identifying a man they say stole construction supplies and metal fencing from property in Antrim County’s Banks Township.

The pictures above were taken with a trail cam over the course of two weeks in May.

If you know who this man is or have any information, call the state police in Gaylord at 989-619-5423.