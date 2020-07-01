Michigan State Police Continue Increased Patrols on M-115

State police say they’re continuing increased patrols on M-115 to try and make travel safer.

The 2020 traffic intuitive focused on areas between M-37 to U.S. 10.

They say this is the area they get the most complaints about.

State police hope to keep drivers at safe speeds and reduce accidents with extra patrols.

From April through June, they say there were 621 traffic stops, 426 speeding tickets, and 237 verbal warnings.

The fastest speed troopers saw on the highway was clocked at 116 miles per hour.