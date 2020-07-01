Michigan Reports 262 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 262 new cases of the coronavirus and 4 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 64,132 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,951 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday the state was at 63,870 confirmed cases with 5,947 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of June 26, 51,099 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Locally, the Chippewa County Health Department is warning of another possible COVID-19 exposure site.

If you were in Lynn Auto Parts in Kinross any time between June 20 and June 30, you should monitor for symptoms and contact the health department at (906) 635-1566.

The health department says they strongly encourage social distancing, limiting close contact with people outside of your household, wearing a mask in public places and washing your hands.

Possible exposure sites have also been identified in Mio and Suttons Bay.

If you were at the Family Fare in Mio on June 23, between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. you may have been exposed to the virus.

The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department says the same goes for the Streetside Grille in Suttons Bay.

If you were there this past weekend from noon to 9 p.m. on either Saturday or Sunday you should monitor yourself for coronavirus symptoms.

The Boyne City Fourth of July Parade is one that typically draws in thousands of people.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are making some adjustments this year.

Parade organizers are teaming up with us here at 9&10 News to showcase a virtual parade that will air on July 4 at 10 a.m.

This year’s Grand Marshal will be Kate Hartlep, who turned 100 years young this past year.

They are also excited to have the Boyne City High School Class of 2020 as this year’s Honored Citizens.

They are continuing on their tradition of the parade and certain favorite events such as the Boyne Chamber Duck Race, but again, this will all be virtual.

The governor signed a bill Wednesday which distributes $880 million in federal funding to the coronavirus response in Michigan.

It includes provisions that will help small businesses deal with the difficult economic conditions created by COVID-19, and ensure that workers who put themselves at risk on the frontlines are fairly compensated.

The supplemental budget includes a $2/hour increase for direct care workers.

It also includes:

$125 million in grant funding to reduce the cost of child care for families;

$100 million for hazard pay for local first responders and $200 million for local units of government;

$100 million in small business restart grants;

$60 million in rental assistance and eviction diversion;

$25 million for wireless hotspots and enhanced connectivity;

$18 million for health and safety grants for schools;

$10 million in MIOSHA grants for protections to keep workers safe on the job;

$14 million for food banks and domestic violence shelters.

The budget also funds an eviction diversion program aimed at keeping renters in their homes by ensuring that landlords receive quick lump sum payments for back rent.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Jim Stamas of Midland.

Across the country, 37 states are now reporting rising numbers of COVID-19 infections.

The U.S. death toll now stands at more than 127,000.

This is causing more than a dozen states to pause or roll back their plans to reopen.

Infectious Disease Dr. Anthony Fauci testified on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

He told a Senate committee the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic is going in the wrong direction.

Fauci also added too many people are ignoring rules about wearing a mask and social distancing.

New cases are continuing to spike in many southern and western states. Florida is up almost 227%, Arizona 83%, and California 74%.

More northeastern states have joined in with New York’s new policy requiring a two-week quarantine for travelers coming from other parts of the country.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional updates, click here.