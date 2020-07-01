Michelle Cooks: Baked Funnel Cakes

Md Funnel Cake Pkg 4We enter into the third and final round of our traditional festival eats turned healthy in this edition of ‘Michelle Cooks’. But first, let’s get a recap from the first two delectable dishes. Michelle served up some low-calorie Oven-Fried Pickles with Dill Sauce, and then the diabetic-friendly dish, Baked Corn Dogs.

Now, it isn’t an official trip to the fair and festival without getting a ‘funnel cake’. These are typically deep-fried, dusted with powdered sugar and/or cinnamon and sugar, and then a chocolate sauce for dipping. Michelle Dunaway shows us how to make this fair favorite with a twist, and half the calories. Check out this version of Baked Funnel Cakes, by EatingWell. Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.

Baked Funnel Cakes

Ingredients

  • Nonstick Cooking Spray
  • 1 Cup Water
  • 1/2 Cup Butter
  • 1/8 tsp Salt
  • 1 Cup All-Purpose Flour
  • 4 Eggs
  • 2 tbsp Powdered Sugar

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a very large baking sheet with cooking spray; place a wire rack over waxed paper, parchment paper, or a large tray. Set aside. In a medium saucepan, combine the water, butter, and salt. Bring to boiling. Add flour all at once, stirring vigorously. Cook and stir until mixture forms a ball. Remove from heat. Cool for 10 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well with a wooden spoon after each addition.
  2. Spoon dough into a large resealable plastic bag. Using scissors, snip a 1/4- to a 1/2-inch hole in one corner of the bag. Pipe dough into twelve 3- to 4-inch circles on a prepared baking sheet. Fill in the circles with dough swirls and crisscrosses to resemble funnel cakes.
  3. Bake about 20 minutes or until puffed and golden brown. Transfer to the wire rack. Sift powdered sugar over warm cakes. Serve warm.

 

