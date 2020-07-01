Michelle Cooks: Baked Funnel Cakes

We enter into the third and final round of our traditional festival eats turned healthy in this edition of ‘Michelle Cooks’. But first, let’s get a recap from the first two delectable dishes. Michelle served up some low-calorie Oven-Fried Pickles with Dill Sauce, and then the diabetic-friendly dish, Baked Corn Dogs.

Now, it isn’t an official trip to the fair and festival without getting a ‘funnel cake’. These are typically deep-fried, dusted with powdered sugar and/or cinnamon and sugar, and then a chocolate sauce for dipping. Michelle Dunaway shows us how to make this fair favorite with a twist, and half the calories. Check out this version of Baked Funnel Cakes, by EatingWell. Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.

Baked Funnel Cakes

Ingredients

Nonstick Cooking Spray

1 Cup Water

1/2 Cup Butter

1/8 tsp Salt

1 Cup All-Purpose Flour

4 Eggs

2 tbsp Powdered Sugar

Directions