Michelle Cooks: Baked Funnel Cakes
We enter into the third and final round of our traditional festival eats turned healthy in this edition of ‘Michelle Cooks’. But first, let’s get a recap from the first two delectable dishes. Michelle served up some low-calorie Oven-Fried Pickles with Dill Sauce, and then the diabetic-friendly dish, Baked Corn Dogs.
Now, it isn’t an official trip to the fair and festival without getting a ‘funnel cake’. These are typically deep-fried, dusted with powdered sugar and/or cinnamon and sugar, and then a chocolate sauce for dipping. Michelle Dunaway shows us how to make this fair favorite with a twist, and half the calories. Check out this version of Baked Funnel Cakes, by EatingWell. Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.
Baked Funnel Cakes
Ingredients
- Nonstick Cooking Spray
- 1 Cup Water
- 1/2 Cup Butter
- 1/8 tsp Salt
- 1 Cup All-Purpose Flour
- 4 Eggs
- 2 tbsp Powdered Sugar
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a very large baking sheet with cooking spray; place a wire rack over waxed paper, parchment paper, or a large tray. Set aside. In a medium saucepan, combine the water, butter, and salt. Bring to boiling. Add flour all at once, stirring vigorously. Cook and stir until mixture forms a ball. Remove from heat. Cool for 10 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well with a wooden spoon after each addition.
- Spoon dough into a large resealable plastic bag. Using scissors, snip a 1/4- to a 1/2-inch hole in one corner of the bag. Pipe dough into twelve 3- to 4-inch circles on a prepared baking sheet. Fill in the circles with dough swirls and crisscrosses to resemble funnel cakes.
- Bake about 20 minutes or until puffed and golden brown. Transfer to the wire rack. Sift powdered sugar over warm cakes. Serve warm.