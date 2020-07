A Marion man is accused of threatening a co-worker with a knife.

In March, the victim says Jason Eisenga put a pocketknife blade on the back of his neck.

A few days later, the victim says Eisenga took a swing at him and missed but noticed he was holding an open pocketknife in his other hand.

Eisenga is now charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

He has since been released on bond.