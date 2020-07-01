Healthy Living: Makeup, Fake-Up or Made Up?

We’ve all heard of counterfeit Gucci and Louis Vuitton, but what about counterfeit makeup?

Knock-off makeup and skin care products aren’t just illegal, their unverified ingredients have been known to cause chemical burns or bacterial infections.

It’s important to remember that cosmetics are different than a handbag or jewelry—these are chemicals that go on the face and eyes.

Legitimate brands’ ingredients are regulated for safety. But counterfeit products can use very different ingredients while masquerading with strikingly similar packaging.

Healthy Living explains how you can be a more savvy shopper.