Healthy Living: COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

There are several COVID-19 vaccines in human clinical trials right now, and more than 100 in development worldwide.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health says providers will need a number of viable options to reproduce enough vaccines to meet the demand.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Hunter explains how scientists in Pittsburgh have developed a novel vaccine that they say is now ready for human trials.

The researchers have had discussions with the FDA regarding drug approval before they can begin human trials.

They’ve called the vaccine “PittCoVacc” for the Pittsburgh coronavirus vaccine.

So far, U.S. drug companies Pfizer, Inovio and Moderna have conducted human tests to determine the safety of their vaccines.

In the U.K., the University of Oxford is testing a vaccine on humans.