Gov. Whitmer Signs Bill for Funding to Support COVID-19 Response

The governor signed a bill Wednesday which distributes $880 million in federal funding to the coronavirus response in Michigan.

It includes provisions that will help small businesses deal with the difficult economic conditions created by COVID-19, and ensure that workers who put themselves at risk on the frontlines are fairly compensated.

The supplemental budget includes a $2/hour increase for direct care workers.

It also includes:

$125 million in grant funding to reduce the cost of child care for families;

$100 million for hazard pay for local first responders and $200 million for local units of government;

$100 million in small business restart grants;

$60 million in rental assistance and eviction diversion;

$25 million for wireless hotspots and enhanced connectivity;

$18 million for health and safety grants for schools;

$10 million in MIOSHA grants for protections to keep workers safe on the job;

$14 million for food banks and domestic violence shelters.

The budget also funds an eviction diversion program aimed at keeping renters in their homes by ensuring that landlords receive quick lump sum payments for back rent.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Jim Stamas of Midland.