Free Movies and Events! Mackinac State Historic Parks Celebrates 125 Years

All summer long, you can grab a blanket and some snacks, and check out free movies in Mackinac!

Mackinac State Historic Parks is hosting free movie events every week on Mackinac Island and in Mackinaw City through September 5.

“Movies in the Fort” will be held on Tuesdays in Fort Mackinac on Mackinac Island and “Movies by the Bridge” will take place in Michilimackinac State Park in Mackinaw City. The movies begin at dusk and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or a chair. Attendees can also bring snacks. Restrooms will remain open at both sites. The shows include:

July 3 (Mackinaw City): Frozen II

July 7 (Fort Mackinac) and July 11 (Mackinaw City): Mary Poppins Returns

July 14 (Fort Mackinac) and July 18 (Mackinaw City): A League of Their Own

July 21 (Fort Mackinac) and July 25 (Mackinaw City): Wreck-It Ralph

July 28 (Fort Mackinac) and August 1 (Mackinaw City): Space Jam

August 4 (Fort Mackinac) and August 8 (Mackinaw City): Finding Nemo

August 11 (Fort Mackinac) and August 15 (Mackinaw City): The Mighty Ducks

August 18 (Fort Mackinac) and August 22 (Mackinaw City): Moana

August 25 (Fort Mackinac) and August 29 (Mackinaw City): The Lego Movie

September 1 (Fort Mackinac) and September 5 (Mackinaw City): Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

This movie viewing event is a part of the 125th Anniversary of the Mackinac Parks. More details about “Movies in the Fort” and “Movies by the Bridge”, and other free events can be found here.