Father Fred Foundation partners with SEEDS for ‘Seeds of Love Giving Garden’

Providing fresh, healthy food to a community is a must. It’s something the Father Fred Foundation has been planning for a few months now. The foundation has partnered with the SEEDS Ecology & Education Centers in Traverse City to create a community garden for those in need of fresh produce.

That’s where the idea of the ‘Seeds of Love Giving Garden’ took hold on the grounds of the Historic Barns Park just outside the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.

The partnership enables people living in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, and Kalkaska Counties to contact the Father Fred Foundation if they’re in need of fresh produce. The foundation can then determine what is the best plan of attack for enabling families to receive the fruit and vegetables.

For more information on the ‘Seeds of Love Giving Garden’ through The Father Fred Foundation and SEEDS partnership, you can contact Father Fred here.

For more information about SEEDS click here.