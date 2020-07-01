DNR Visits International Bridge’s Peregrine Falcon Nesting Box

Michigan DNR will be at the International Bridge Wednesday afternoon to check on the peregrine falcons in the bridge’s nesting box.

The International Bridge says DNR staff will be visiting the nest to check on the birds and band the recently hatched peregrine falcon.

The peregrine falcon nest boxes have been installed on the International Bridge since 2010.

You can watch a live feed of the birds via the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge Falcon Camera.