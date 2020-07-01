Cooking With Chef Hermann: Dry Rub Ribeye with Burgundy Truffle Sauce

Ingredients:

1 bottle dry red wine

1 onion, halved

2 bay leaves

½ bunch fresh thyme

1 whole star anise

2-rib bone-in ribeye patted dry

3 TB Salt

1 TB olive oil

4 tsp beef demi-glace

½ C Truffle butter

3 TB parsley

1/4tsp black pepper

¼ tsp crushed red pepper

1 tsp sea salt

Directions:

Bring red wine to a boil in sauce pan over medium heat and simmer until reduced to about 1-1/2 cups. Add onion, bay leaves, thyme and star anise. Simmer until reduced to one cup. Strain and set aside.

Bring a cast iron skillet to medium high heat with oil. Rub each steak with the salt and peppers. Sear and cook the rib eye steaks, flipping to cook each side. Remove from the pan and add the reserved wine reduction and demi-glace. Remove from heat and add the truffle butter a tablespoon at a time to emulsify the sauce. Slice the rested ribeye and top with sauce and parsley