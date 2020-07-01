Chippewa County Health Dept. Releases Details on Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site

The Chippewa County Health Department is warning of another possible COVID-19 exposure site.

If you were in Lynn Auto Parts in Kinross any time between June 20 and June 30, you should monitor for symptoms and contact the health department at (906) 635-1566.

The health department says they strongly encourage social distancing, limiting close contact with people outside of your household, wearing a mask in public places and washing your hands.

