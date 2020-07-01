China Gets 1st Arrests Under Controversial New Law in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police have made their first arrests under a new national security law.

China’s National People’s Congress passed new legislation for Hong Kong.

The law criminalizes offenses like secession and subversion against the Chinese government, terrorism, and colluding with foreign officers.

The people arrested under the new law were carrying a Hong Kong independence flag and held up a sign of the British flag—calling for Hong Kong’s independence from China.

Chinese lawmakers say the new national security legislation is necessary to maintain stability in Hong Kong.

But the people of the territory believe it is another step closer toward losing the city’s freedoms.