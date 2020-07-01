Celebrating National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day with Morel Mushroom Ice Cream

Wednesday is National Creative Ice Cream Flavor Day!

We stopped by Brian’s Ice Cream Experience in downtown Charlevoix to celebrate.

They have about 15 flavors that are all made from scratch right there.

They have your essential flavors like chocolate and vanilla.

But, they also have creative flavors like vanilla bourbon rhubarb, chocolate habanero and even morel mushroom.

The owner says morel mushroom is one of their most popular flavors

“When I have it, people go crazy over it,” said owner Brian Freund. “Don’t be afraid to try unique flavors, you never know how things are going to taste in ice cream, have fun, ice cream is fun.”

If you want to try the morel mushroom ice cream, Brian says you’ll want to stop by soon, as it is usually one of the first flavors to run out.