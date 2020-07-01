Big Rapids Woman Celebrates 105th Birthday

A woman in Big Rapids celebrated her 105th birthday Wednesday.

Friends and family wished Evelyn Telfer a big happy birthday through the safety of her window.

Evelyn lives at the Mission Point Assisted Living center in Big Rapids.

Her daughter Mary Blakely says being apart from each other has been tough, so seeing her today smiling and waving made her feel blessed.

“She is a wonderful, warm, caring person that would probably give you the shirt off of her back, if you needed it,” says Blakley. “We feel so blessed that we can celebrate on such a wonderful and beautiful day and that we still have her in our lives.”

Blakley says her mother loves playing bingo and is actually really good at it. Already winning five games today.