37 States Report Rising COVID-19 Cases

Across the country, 37 states are now reporting rising numbers of COVID-19 infections.

And the U.S. death toll now stands at more than 127,000.

This is causing more than a dozen states to pause or roll back their plans to reopen.

Infectious Disease Dr. Anthony Fauci testified on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

He told a Senate committee the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic is going in the wrong direction.

Fauci also added too many people are ignoring rules about wearing a mask and social distancing.

New cases are continuing to spike in many southern and western states. Florida is up almost 227%, Arizona 83%, and California 74%.

“I think it’s important to tell you and the American public that I’m very concerned because it could get very bad,” Fauci said. “We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around.”

More northeastern states have joined in with New York’s new policy requiring a two-week quarantine for travelers coming from other parts of the country.