Table Health In-Person Workshops for July

Some organizations are slowly starting to resume ‘in-person’ gatherings with strict guidelines in place. Table Health a functional medicine collective in Traverse City plans to continue with some July health workshops. Each workshop will be at Table Health and in order to attend, people are required to wear a mask, get a symptom check at the door, and know that attendance will be limited.

The first workshop called, ‘More Love: The Yoga of Letting Go’ focuses on yoga for mental health for people to move past emotional barriers. The workshop will be held, Wednesday, July 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and the cost is $40.

The second workshop called, ‘Allergen Free: Pizza’ is Tuesday, July 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. and the cost is $35. This workshop will show people how to make homemade gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free, corn-free, and dairy-free pizza.

The third workshop is called, ‘Tasty, Not Tipsy: A bartenders guide to non-alcoholic drinks’ on Friday, July 24 from 7 to 8:30 p.m, and the cost is $35. This workshop focuses on making healthy, immune-boosting mocktails for friends and family using non-alcoholic ingredients.

