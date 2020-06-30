Science with Samantha: Red, White, & Blue Flowers
Meteorologist Sammy Jacques is mixing science with some American spirit in the latest ‘Science with Samantha’. See how she puts the reds, whites, and blues into this beautiful, yet festive, experiment.
The Science Explained: Red, White, & Blue Flowers
Water is absorbed through the stem of the flower where water is carried to other parts of the flower, such as the petals. When flowers sit in sunset transpiration evaporates water the water out of the plant, which leaves empty space for the water to be absorbed through the stem. In this case that absorbed water has food coloring in it, so what you are actually seeing is the water that was absorbed in the petals. The perfect science experiment that doubles as a party decoration!
Ingredients Needed:
- White Flowers
- Water
- Two Cups
- Blue & Red food coloring
- Sharp Knife
Some Questions To Prompt The Activity
- Will the water be absorbed?
- Will you be able to see the absorbed water?
- Why do plants need water?
Experiment Steps:
- Fill an inch or two of water in the base of the cup
- Add a generous amount of food coloring to each cup.
- Trim the stem of your white flowers and pick off any leaves or extra parts
- Let the flowers soak in the colored water for several hours!
- Be patient and watch as the flowers transform colors!