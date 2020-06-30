Science with Samantha: Red, White, & Blue Flowers

Meteorologist Sammy Jacques is mixing science with some American spirit in the latest ‘Science with Samantha’. See how she puts the reds, whites, and blues into this beautiful, yet festive, experiment.

The Science Explained: Red, White, & Blue Flowers

Water is absorbed through the stem of the flower where water is carried to other parts of the flower, such as the petals. When flowers sit in sunset transpiration evaporates water the water out of the plant, which leaves empty space for the water to be absorbed through the stem. In this case that absorbed water has food coloring in it, so what you are actually seeing is the water that was absorbed in the petals. The perfect science experiment that doubles as a party decoration!

Ingredients Needed:

White Flowers Water Two Cups Blue & Red food coloring Sharp Knife

Some Questions To Prompt The Activity

Will the water be absorbed? Will you be able to see the absorbed water? Why do plants need water?

Experiment Steps: