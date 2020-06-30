Northern Michigan Airports Awarded Grants, Funding from FAA

The FAA announced nearly $800 million in grants and funding for airports across the country including several in northing Michigan.

Chippewa County International Airport, Pellston Regional, Cherry Capital Airport, and Alpena County Regional all received funding.

The money will be used for infrastructure upgrades around the airports.

The FAA’s associate administration for airports says this funding is critical for airports in rural areas.

“Even a small airport enables aero medical rescue, it enables disaster relief, law enforcement, overnight package delivery things like that which every community has to have in order to prosper,” said Kirk Shaffer, Associate Administrator for Airports.

The money was made available through the cares act and airport improvement program.

More grants and funding are expected to be announced later this year.