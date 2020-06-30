MTM On The Road: Harbor Springs’ Blessing of the Fleet Tradition Continues

This year marks the 8th annual Blessing of the Fleet Boat Parade in Harbor Springs.

The event is hosted by the Harbor Springs Area Historical Society as it is one of their main fundraising events of the year.

Despite the pandemic, they are still on a mission to continue the event as a kick-off to a safe summer on the water and to honor the maritime traditions of the Great Lakes.

The usual party is no longer happening, but the boat parade is still on for July 2 at 6 p.m. along the shore of the Little Traverse Bay in Harbor Springs.

This year, Bob Sellers, is the honorary commodore.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are live to bring us all the details on the changes taking place and the history behind the tradition.