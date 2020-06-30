Michigan Public Service Commission to Hold Hearing Regarding Line 5 Tunnel Project

The Michigan Public Service Commission has decided to call a hearing regarding their role in Enbridge’s Line 5 tunnel project.

The commission decided the tunnel project “differs substantially” from the pipeline approved in 1953, and the company doesn’t have authority for the project under that 1953 order.

The MPSC has decided to schedule a public hearing for August to provide an overview of the process and Enbridge’s application.

Enbridge says they respect the commission’s decision and are prepared for the full review process.

This comes as a judge ordered the pipeline shutdown last week after damage discovered there.

Tuesday afternoon, there’s a court hearing where the court will decide if Enbridge can resume operation of a portion of the line or keep it shutdown.