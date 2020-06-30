McLaren Northern Michigan Named One of Top 100 Hospitals in the Nation

McLaren Northern Michigan is being recognized as one of the best hospitals in the nation.

McLaren Northern Michigan was named one of Fortune/IBM Watson Health’s 100 Top Hospitals for 2020.

They are one of only three hospitals in the state on the list and the only hospital in Northern Michigan.

Their President and CEO says its an honor that goes to the hard work of everyone in the organization.

“Our Northern Michigan community has known for years that we provide superior care and value to our patients and now the rest of country does as well,” Todd Burch, McLaren Northern Michigan President & CEO. “This is an extraordinary achievement.”

Burch says the COVID-19 pandemic, and the work their team has done during it, makes this honor even more special.