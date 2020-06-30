Man Accused of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend in Buckley

A man in Wexford County is accused of brutally killing his ex-girlfriend Monday night.

The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says the woman who ended up dying called 911 at a home on West South Street in Buckley.

She told them her ex-boyfriend was threatening her with a weapon.

When the sheriff’s office arrived, they found a man sitting on the front porch and the woman inside severely injured and unresponsive.

EMS later declared the woman had died.

The suspect has been taken into custody and the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says there is no danger to the public.

They are investigating the incident right now and the suspect will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.