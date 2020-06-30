Farm Fresh Delivery: Bringing Fresh Local Goods Right to your Door

A delivery/subscription service called Farm Fresh Delivery is serving Antrim, Grand Traverse and Kalkaska counties with fresh produce— connecting local farmers to those in their community.

Tasha Wagner and Bob Deeds started this service at the beginning of summer with one hope in mind– giving busy people the luxury of fresh produce brought straight to their door. It all started with a simple idea. Tasha says, “we wanted to know where our food came from we wanted it to be fresh, and local.

Each week the produce basket is different, based on what farmers currently are growing. There are two basket sizes— the individual being $35 and the family basket being $65.

The subscription service can be done weekly, bi-weekly, or whenever you’d like to get your hands on some fresh produce.

If you would like to learn more or sign up, click here.