Divers Find Body of Missing Grayling Boater

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the body of a Grayling man who disappeared after his boat washed ashore Saturday.

Deputies say divers found Shivam Patel Tuesday morning in Lake Margrethe.

The sheriff’s office says Patel disappeared Saturday afternoon.

His boat washed ashore with belongings inside, but he was nowhere to be found.

A homeowner on the lake found his boat still running and radio playing.

It’s not clear what caused Patel to get in the water.