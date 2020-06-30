Cadillac Freedom Festival Announces Cancellation Over Coronavirus Concerns

The Cadillac Freedom Festival won’t happen this year due to coronavirus concerns.

The festival hoped to move forward with fireworks and several other events during the July Fourth weekend.

Festival organizers say the decision to cancel was made after talking with the health department.

They say it would not have been possible to stick to crowd size and social distancing guidelines with the crowds they were expecting.

“I can personally say this is heartbreaking on my behalf as well as the board, remember this isn’t something that gets put together in a week’s time, we start working on things 6 and 9 months ahead of time, I personally have over 100 hours invested into this,” said board member Shawn Dostal.

The festival says any donations made toward this year’s event will be used to help put on next year’s Freedom Festival.