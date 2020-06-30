Business in Focus: Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Helps Visitors Plan their Summer Beach Town Vacation

“We were social distancing away from it all before it became a thing,” says Brandy Miller, Executive Director of the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “If you want a great place to escape to, Ludington is the perfect getaway”.

This beach town is full of adventure all year round, especially during the summer. Activities include boating out on Lake Michigan, or the inland waterways, walking along the 28-miles of sandy shoreline, visiting the museums, or shopping at the stores in the downtown area.

“Our attractions are still running, the shops are open – the hours and policies have just changed,” Miller explained. “We want to make sure that visitors are getting the most out of their vacation in Ludington, so we made an excellent, online resource to help them safely navigate their trip”.

Stay Safe Mason County features detailed lists and updates about local businesses, attractions, and events. Users can find more info on whether or not a store requires patrons or employees to wear a mask, and/or if they provide sanitizing stations. Plus, a rundown on all of the area restaurants that provide outdoor seating, carry-out, or dine-in services, and public amenities.

“We have largely been unaffected,” expressed Miller, “but, we want to make sure that we are taking all of the precautions to ensure that our community and visitors stay safe”.

With many beach towns along Lake Michigan seeing their shoreline diminishing, Ludington still has plenty of space to go around. “We’ve been fortunate that a lot of our lakeshore is still accessible for those who want to enjoy some beachfront,” Miller said, “we’ve lost frontage, but there is a vast amount of sandy beaches”.

Sterns Park Beach and the Ludington State Park Beach are open.

