Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Munro, Simba & Maddie

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Munro, Simba, and Maddie—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

So we’re looking at a few shelter animals that are looking for a new home.

First up, we have Munro.

This boxer is nothing but energy, she loves to run and play with other dogs. And she doubles as a great snuggle buddy after some energy is burned off!

Munro has been working on her commands and responds well to positive reinforcement.

If you’d like to adopt Munro, you can find her at the Great Lakes Boxer Rescue in Sanford.

Next, we have Simba!

Simba is just 1 year old and she is very sweet and friendly.

Simba also has a brother, Mufasa, who would love to join him in a new home.

Simba would make an excellent addition to any family willing to show him a little love.

Right now, Simba is at Help From My Friends in Bellaire.

And last, but not least, we have Maddie!

Maddie is a 6-month-old beagle pointer mix. She is a happy-go-lucky kind of gal that loves to be around people.

If you adopt Maddie, her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, and microchip will all be included.

To meet Maddie, visit the Humane Society of Midland County.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!