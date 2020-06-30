5-Year-Old Hurt in Wexford County Crash

A 5-year-old was seriously hurt when the pickup truck they were in rear-ended a semi on U.S. 131 in Wexford County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on U.S. 131 near the 177th mile marker.

Wexford County deputies say a semi-truck was slowing down as it started to go uphill.

A pickup truck did not see the slowed semi-truck and crashed into.

The 5-year-old was in the front seat and had to be flown down to a Grand Rapids hospital.

We are working to find out the current condition of the child right now.

The driver of the pickup and three other people in the backseat are O.K.