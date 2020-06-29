Wexford County First Responders Battle Vehicle Fire

Emergency responders say they battled a vehicle fire Saturday night in Wexford County.

Deputies, area fire departments, and medics were called to an accident in Haring Township around 9:30 p.m.

They say a Lake County driver was going south on Mackinaw Trail when they lost control. The vehicle went into a ditch and flipped over.

Sometime after the crash, it caught on fire.

The driver was already out of the vehicle at that point and was at a safe distance from the flames.

The sheriff’s office says the person was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.