Wexford County First Responders Battle Vehicle Fire
Emergency responders say they battled a vehicle fire Saturday night in Wexford County.
Deputies, area fire departments, and medics were called to an accident in Haring Township around 9:30 p.m.
They say a Lake County driver was going south on Mackinaw Trail when they lost control. The vehicle went into a ditch and flipped over.
Sometime after the crash, it caught on fire.
The driver was already out of the vehicle at that point and was at a safe distance from the flames.
The sheriff’s office says the person was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.