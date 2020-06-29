US Cities Fight COVID-19 Ahead of Holiday Weekend

The worldwide death toll of the coronavirus has now passed 500,000.

More than a quarter of those deaths are Americans.

Texas, Florida, and Arizona are quickly becoming the new epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic. They are among the 36 states seeing increases in new cases.

Connecticut and Rhode Island are the only two states reporting declining numbers.

Some cities are taking measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19. California’s governor ordered all bars in Los Angeles and several other counties to close immediately.

An overnight curfew is put in place until further notice in Galena Park west of Houston.

And in Florida, 8,500 new cases were reported on Sunday, forcing Miami beaches to close for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Doctors say those transmitting the virus are generally between the ages of 18 and 34.