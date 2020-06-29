President Asked to Wear Masks by Head of Senate Health Committee

The Republican head of the Senate Health Committee is pushing to get the president to wear a mask.

Sen. Lamar Alexander emphasized face coverings are important to containing coronavirus and says it would encourage more people to wear masks if the president did.

“It would help if, from time to time, the President would wear one to help us get rid of this political debate that says if you are for Trump, you don’t wear a mask. And if you’re against Trump, you do.”

Alexander said he believes the public should listen to medical experts because they are the ones that will lead us out of this crisis.