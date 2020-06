Oscoda Co. Deputies Investigate Deadly Motorcycle Crash

Police are looking into a motorcycle crash that killed a man in Oscoda County.

On Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s office responded to McKinley Road.

They say a man lost control of his motorcycle on a curve, and ended up getting hit by an oncoming SUV.

When deputies got there, they say the man was lying in the road.

The motorcycle driver died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was not wearing a helmet.