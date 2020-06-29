NMC Approves of Budget with No Tuition Increase for 2020-2021 School Year
Northwestern Michigan College says it has balanced its budget for the 2020-2021 school year without increasing tuition.
The board of trustees unanimously voted to keep the cost per credit hour the same.
That goes for all students whether in district or international.
NMC’s president says they want students to know the college is dedicated to helping them succeed.
In doing so, they’re working to make sure NMC is both safe and affordable.