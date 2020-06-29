Newaygo Deputies Arrest 2 Men For Possessing Stolen ATV, Other Equipment

In this update, deputies say they have arrested two men for hiding a stolen ATV and other equipment.

On June 20, we told you an ATV and a tractor was stolen from a property in Newaygo County.

Saturday, deputies say they followed up on a tip and arrested two men.

The sheriff’s office says they recovered the two vehicles along with a grill, a trailer, a canoe and a generator.

Both men are currently in jail for receiving and hiding stolen property worth more than $20,000 and absconding parole.