MTM On The Road: Bayview Childcare Center, Preschool Welcomes Students Back With Changes

Bayview Childcare Center and Preschool in Traverse City is eager to have kids back in the classroom, interacting with one another.

For parents, you may notice a few important changes.

When you come to check in your child, they are requiring temperature checks and a few other screening procedures.

Parents must also send their kids in with a lunch because they have put a halt on their food program until they can find a safe way to proceed with it.

Class sizes have also been downsized in order to follow state guidelines properly. But students and staff are not required to wear masks or be socially distant.

Bayview says it’s important to have kids back in a somewhat normal routine to help with their mental health.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, show us around the facility and explain all the new procedures.