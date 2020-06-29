MSP Arrests Three Breaking and Entering Suspects in Wexford County

A break-in tip led police on a manhunt in Wexford County.

While talking with a suspect Wednesday, troopers saw two other suspects running away through a field behind the Mushroom Cap Motel in Mesick.

Police say Jordan Lamont tried to swim away in the Manistee River but eventually came back to shore.

Later that night, Alex Alger was arrested after someone called 911 when they saw a suspicious man coming out of the woods.

Both are now charged for running from police.

Police say they also ended up finding property from the initial break-in along with drugs.

More charges are being sought for that.