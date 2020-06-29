Mississippi Lawmakers Make Historic Change to State Flag

Lawmakers in Mississippi made history passing a bill to change the state’s flag.

The bill now heads to the governor’s desk and he’s promised he would sign it into law.

But opponents say Mississippians, not politicians, should be the ones to make the choice.

This is the last flag with a confederate emblem.

The new design will follow two requirements: it can’t display the confederate battle emblem and it must include “In God We Trust.”

Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn says, “A flag is a unifying banner that all people unite under. Ours has not served that purpose.”

Mississippi voters will pick a new design during the November general election.