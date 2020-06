Breckenridge Man Killed in Crash With Tractor in Midland Co.

Police are investigating a crash that killed a man from Breckenridge in Midland County.

Sunday night, deputies were called to Redstone Road in Jasper Township.

They say 21-year-old Noah Jennel rear ended a tractor with his car. He died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office says Jennel was not wearing a seat belt.