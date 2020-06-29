Mecosta County Man Charged With Child Porn Possession

A Mecosta County man is in jail on Monday after police connect him to a 16-year-old girl, twice running away to be with him and sharing inappropriate pictures and videos.

He now faces 20 years in prison.

As with most computer crimes this was a lengthy investigation.

It began back in October when a 16-year-old girl ran away from home. The next day she was returned but police learned of an inappropriate relationship she may have been having with a 41-year-old man. They say that 41-year-old is Christopher Porter.

After eight months of investigation he’s being charged with possessing child sexually abusive materials and using a computer to do do.

“What concerns me is, at least what’s alleged in this complaint, involves a 16-year-old person,” said the magistrate.

Police say Porter, as part of a relationship with a 16-year-old girl, had in appropriate photos and videos on his phone and computer.

“I have a PPO order out on me and the girl,” says Porter, “I’m not talking to her and I haven’t since November.”

Today he was officially charged. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

“I was hoping for a little lower because I will not mess up and I will make every court date,” says Porter, “I’m not allowed to be around her anyways for another year and a half and don’t plan on it. I’ve moved on with my life.”

The magistrate pointed out that Porter does have a lengthy criminal history but they haven’t been recent. Those didn’t really play into his decision on bond, it was more the danger he possesses being near the 16-year-old if out.