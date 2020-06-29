Mecosta Co. Man Arrested for Child Porn, ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ with Teen Girl

We now have an update in the case involving a Mecosta County man and a teen girl.

After eight months of investigation, the 42-year-old man was arrested on Friday and charged for possessing child porn and using a computer to commit a crime.

He is now being held in the Mecosta County jail.

Last October, the girl was reported as a runaway. Police found her the next day staying with the man. The Michigan State Police says the man had an “inappropriate relationship” with the teen girl.

Then, about a month later, the girl was reported as a runaway again and found with him a second time.

The suspects name will not be released until he is arraigned.