Manager of Urological Practice Sentenced to Prison for Role in Healthcare Fraud Scheme

A judge sentenced the manager of a medical company for conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.

Mark Sabor was the manager of Urological Solutions of Michigan.

The mobile medical practice operates around Traverse City along with the Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo areas.

The judge says Sabor is involved in Medicare fraud worth more than $900,000.

He was sentenced on Monday to two years in prison.

Last month, we told you about the owners Roger Beyer and Susan Wright.

Beyer has since pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud and using unsanitary medical devices.

Wright also pleaded guilty to knowing about the fraud.

Both are scheduled to be sentenced in September.