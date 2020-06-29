Lewiston Man Killed in Oscoda Co. Motorcycle Crash

Police say a motorcycle crash killed a man from Lewiston in Oscoda County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened on McKinley Road Saturday afternoon. The 46-year-old motorcycle driver died at the scene.

Deputies say the man lost control of his motorcycle on a curve, crossed into the opposite lane, and and ended up getting hit by an oncoming SUV.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was not wearing a helmet and the crash is still being investigated. Speed has not been ruled out as a factor in the crash.