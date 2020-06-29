Kentucky Protest Turns Deadly at Jefferson Square Park

One person was left dead and another injured following shootings during a demonstration at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Kentucky.

Over the past month, the park has been a central location for Justice for Breonna Taylor protests. Officials say this was the first time protests had not been peaceful.

Shots were fired around 9 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they tried to save the victim’s life but he died at the scene.

Shortly after, police received another report of a shooting nearby. That victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Police forced demonstrators to clear the park,