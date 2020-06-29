Grand Traverse County Couple Ties the Knot After Delayed Wedding

A northern Michigan couple who had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus – finally tied the knot this weekend.

As we reported last month, Stephen and Bria Massaway were planning to get married in early May. The pandemic meant no large gatherings and halted their trip to the altar.

But this weekend, after a seven-week delay, the happy couple finally heard wedding bells. It was smaller than expected: their 160-person guest list was down to 45, and many of their wedding party weren’t able to be there in person, including the Best Man, Matron of Honor, the Flower Girl, and the Ring Bearer.

Stephen says, “Not everybody was able to attend, especially the best man and matron of honor. But we were able to get them in on a Zoom meeting, they were able to give their speeches as well. We held the microphone up to the iPad.” And Bria adds, “It was amazing. We are so happy. Everything just went perfectly. When we said our vows all the ups and downs went away.”

The Massaways say they’re now looking forward to their honeymoon, set for August on the California Coast.

Wedding photos Courtesy of Featherstone Fotography