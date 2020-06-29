Governor Whitmer, Legislative Leaders Announce Plan to Balance 2020 Budget

The governor and legislative leaders agreed on how to address a $3 billion shortfall in Michigan’s 2020 budget.

Those shortfalls were brought on by the pandemic.

The agreement includes a reduction in funding.

As well as $915 million of federal relief money for schools, universities, community colleges and local governments, businesses and workers.

It would give each teacher $500 in hazard pay.

Legislative leaders and Governor Whitmer also requested congressional help in the next budget that begins October 1.

The agreement still requires approval by the full legislature.