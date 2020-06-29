Gov. Whitmer Requests USDA Disaster Declaration for Counties Impacted by Severe Weather

Governor Whitmer requested a disaster declaration from the USDA for counties hurt by severe weather.

She is also asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture if it can offer help to Michigan farmers under the Federal Crop Insurance Program.

The governor’s office says Michigan had a period of freezing this spring after many warm days.

So far, reports show damage to cherries, peaches, wine grapes and more.

20 counties have already initiated disaster designations from the USDA.