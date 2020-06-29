Day Three of Search For Missing Boater in Crawford County

The search continues for a boater who went missing after an unmanned boat washed ashore on Lake Margrethe in Grayling Saturday.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says the man went missing around 3 pm on Saturday.

An hour later, they began their search.

In Monday’s search the team has been out here since 6 am with divers, K-9 units and special lake bottom sonar equipment to scan the bottom of the lake.

Deputy Shawn Schnoor with the Crawford County Sheriff Department says he’s thankful for the support other departments have shared in helping to find this man:

“We’ve been flooding the lake with everything we can as far as personal, we’ve got sonar out there and then from the air we’re trying to find the missing boater,” says Schnoor. “Just been a great mixture of agencies; everyone’s come together to try and find this missing boater.”

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department have not released the name of the missing boater.