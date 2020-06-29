COVID-19 Exposure Sites Identified in Chippewa, Mackinac Counties
There have been multiple possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Chippewa and Mackinac Counties.
The following locations have been identified:
- June 20, 2020 10:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.
AGLOW meeting, Ashmun Creek Apartments Community Room, Sault, MI
- June 20, 2020 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Pickford Pickers, Pickford Township Hall, Pickford, MI
- June 20, 2020 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Sundown Lounge, Sault, MI
- June 21, 2020 9:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Pickford Methodist Church, Pickford, MI
- June 21, 2020 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
E-Free Church, Sault Ste. Marie, MI
The health department says you should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 and give them a call.
For Mackinac County residents, call 906-643-1100.
For Chippewa County Residents, call 906-635-1566.