COVID-19 Exposure Sites Identified in Chippewa, Mackinac Counties

There have been multiple possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Chippewa and Mackinac Counties.

The following locations have been identified:

June 20, 2020 10:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

AGLOW meeting, Ashmun Creek Apartments Community Room, Sault, MI

June 20, 2020 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Pickford Pickers, Pickford Township Hall, Pickford, MI

Pickford Pickers, Pickford Township Hall, Pickford, MI

June 20, 2020 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sundown Lounge, Sault, MI

Sundown Lounge, Sault, MI

June 21, 2020 9:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Pickford Methodist Church, Pickford, MI

Pickford Methodist Church, Pickford, MI

June 21, 2020 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

E-Free Church, Sault Ste. Marie, MI

E-Free Church, Sault Ste. Marie, MI

The health department says you should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 and give them a call.

For Mackinac County residents, call 906-643-1100.

For Chippewa County Residents, call 906-635-1566.